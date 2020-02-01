BLUM, Joyce Margaret
(nee Hamilton):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29 January 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Armin, and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Linda and John, Paul and Sharyn, and Eric. Dear Nana to Ryan and Shaun, and a listening ear to extended family in New Zealand and Austria. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Joyce Blum' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 4 February 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020