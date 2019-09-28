BELLMAN, Joyce:

Of Waikanae, formerly of Tawa. On Wednesday, 25 September 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Kapiti Rest Home. Aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late George, and much loved mother of John & Jayne, Derek, Caron (dec), Ian, Paul & Gay, and Belinda & Darren. Beloved Nan and Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Margaret and Arthur, and aunt of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Brent Krivan, and all at Kapiti Rest Home, Kenepuru Oncology Unit, and Mary Potter Hospice for their wonderful care. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Thursday, 3 October, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cancer Society, PO Box 7125, Newtown, Wellington 6242. Messages to PO Box 51-316, Tawa 5249.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



