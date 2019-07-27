APPELMAN, Joyce Edna
(nee Tomlinson):
Of Greytown. On 25 July 2019 with Sonja, Shayne and Wendy at her side. In her 84 year. Beloved wife of the late Kees. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shayne and Wendy (Greytown), Sonja and David Crawford (Masterton). Treasured Nan of Kieran and Sarah, Zoe, Meghan and the late Aaron. Great-Nan of Isla, Ieremia, and Harper. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14-448, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Joyce will be held in the Richmond Chapel , Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Appelman family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019