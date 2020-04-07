PERKINS, Joy:
On April 6, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Steve. Much loved mum and mum-in-law of Debbie & Kevin McCrae, Alison & Richard Snowden, Stuart & Toni Perkins and the late Junior Puleosi. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren – Talishia, Carissa, Sarah, Sheena, Vinnie and Jessie-Lee, her great-grandchildren (11) and her great-great-granddaughter. Special thanks to the staff and doctor at Elderslea for their tender and respectful care of mum. A private cremation will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 7, 2020