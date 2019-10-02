PATCHETT,
Joy Sylvia (nee Risdon):
Passed away peacefully on 30 September 2019 at Wellington Hospital; aged 64. Cherished wife of her late Bobby; Loved sister of Stephen, sister-in-law of Christine, Dianna and John. Aunty and Aunty-in-law of Melina and Nick, Aisling and Jason, Kelly and Scott and Jackson. Great-Aunty of Ellery, Teuila, Sienna, Elliot, Everett and Alba. Our deepest gratitude and thanks to Joy's friends, colleagues and healthcare providers for the support and care they have shown for Joy throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Heart Foundation or Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration of Joy's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, TOMORROW, Thursday, October 3, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to "Joy's Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019