LORD, Joy Yvonne:
On February 18, 2020; aged 88 years, peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home, Silverstream. At home with her Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted; mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Jennie, Judy and Chris, Mark and Genny, Andy and Rose; Much loved by 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to all the carers over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bible Society of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to Private Bag 27901, Marion Square, Wellington 6141. A service for Joy will be held at The King's Arms Church, Trentham Gardens and Racecourse, Racecourse Road, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 25 February 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "the Lord Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020