KESSELL, Joy Naomi:
Passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Whitby Rest Home. First born child of Roy and Amy Jaquiery of Brooklyn, Wellington. Dearly beloved mother, sister, aunty, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor and friend to many. Thank you to the staff at Whitby Rest Home for their care and understanding in her final days.
"Rest in Peace"
A service will be held at Plimmerton Community Church, on Friday, January 3, at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019