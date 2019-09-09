BURNET, Joy:
Joined her beloved David on Saturday, 7th September 2019, with family at her side. Devoted wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Helen, Christopher, and Ann and Greg. Adored Gran to Claire, Nicola, Tessa, and Laura; and Great-Gran to her five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Jane Winstone Retirement Village for the love, laughter and care you have provided over the many years. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Jane Winstone Chapel, Oakland Avenue, Wanganui, on Tuesday, 10th September 2019 at 10am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2019