BURNET, Joy:

Joined her beloved David on Saturday, 7th September 2019, with family at her side. Devoted wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Helen, Christopher, and Ann and Greg. Adored Gran to Claire, Nicola, Tessa, and Laura; and Great-Gran to her five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Jane Winstone Retirement Village for the love, laughter and care you have provided over the many years. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Jane Winstone Chapel, Oakland Avenue, Wanganui, on Tuesday, 10th September 2019 at 10am.





