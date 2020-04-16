ANDERSON,
Joshua Patrick (Josh):
Sadly passed away unexpectedly on Good Friday, 10th April 2020, aged 30 years. Loved and cherished son of Alison and Hugh, brother and brother-in-law of Jessica and Kyle, uncle to Parker and Arthur. Loved by all his extended family, and a special friend to many.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the current restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All messages to the Anderson Family, C/- 197 Milson Line, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020