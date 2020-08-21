TIMINIS, Josephine Tania:
Passed away suddenly on 18 August 2020, after a long illness, in Wellington Hospital, aged 56. "Dear" wife of Chris Randall, much loved mother of Keely-Donna & Josh, Paul (Darkie), Tamati (Boof), and Payne Joseph (PJ) & Merita (Tata). Devoted Nanny of Jahdge (Moko), Sahara (My Lady), Haloh (Duchess), Jodeci (Boom Boom) and Rakaia (Kiki). Dearly loved daughter of Veronica (Ronnie) & Darkie Timinis. Precious sister of Margaret, Paul, Donna & Stephen. Loved sister-in-law of Vivianne, Lorraine, Lynette, Keith, Pania and Mandi Randall. Aunty/Grand Aunty of Kody - Lexus, Freedom, Izajah, Rivah, Tobias and Khaliaz, Chopz - Tiare and Manaia, Chantelle, Derek - Kiriana and Kaylis. Cherished Aunty of Safari (Darlins). Jo is lying in state at her home in Beach Street, Petone, until 6.00am, Friday 21 August, when she will then travel home to Matatã, Whakatãne. Her service will be held on Saturday 22 August, 11.00am, at Rangitihi Marae, Matatã, followed by burial at the whãnau urupa.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2020