RICHARDSON,
Josephine (Josie):
On 21st June 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 86. Much loved sister of Ann Wilson. Dearly loved by her nieces and nephews. We will all miss her generous smile and positive attitude to life. Josie's family would like to thank the staff at Longview for their patient and loving care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Josie for the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Josie's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Tuesday 2nd July, at 10.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019