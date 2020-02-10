McHUGH,
Josephine Ann (nee Barnao):
On February 7, 2020 peacefully at Seven Oaks Hospital, Kapiti. Former Principal Erskine College (Island Bay) and Baradene College (Auckland). Loved wife of the late Ashley McHugh. "A generous and gracious woman."
Requiescat in Pace
Messages to the "McHugh/Barnao Family" may be placed in Josephine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Josephine's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road Paraparaumu, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Extra Carparking will be available at the Centre Church across the road.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020