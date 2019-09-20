KOTUA, Josephine Te Oiroa
(nee Parata):
Sunrise 9.11.1930
- Sunset 17.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at her home in Nelson, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late William Te Rangihaeata Kotua, mother of Marara, Ruth, Frank, Roy, Dawn, Anahera, Dianne and Loma, Grandmother of many loving mokopuna, friend of many. Our mother is lying at Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae today. Service will be held Saturday 21st September at 10.00am, followed by interment at Ruakohatu Urupã.
Haere atu ra, haere atu ra, moe mai ra e kui moe mai ra.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 20, 2019