KARAVASIL,
Josephine Lynne (Josie)
(nee Knight):
Died peacefully on 27 July 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Wife of the late Perry Karavasil. Loved sister of Greg and the late Philip, loved sister-in-law of Jocelyn. Close friend of Ross. Beloved aunt of Lynda, Jeremy and Cristy, Phil and Caroline, Libby and Anya, and Chris and Jen. A funeral service for Josie will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 7 August 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. Thereafter followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Wellington Free Ambulance or the SPCA. Messages for "the family of Josephine Karavasil" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Funeral arrangements made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019