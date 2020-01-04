HUTCHINSON,
Josephine Elizabeth (Josie)
(nee Radich):
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, aged 93 years, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Don (deceased), for 62 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Maureen, Elizabeth and Rhett, and John and Diane. Loved Grandma of her 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Josie was celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12.05pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hutchinson Family, PO Box 3430, Taradale, Napier 4142.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020