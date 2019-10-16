Josephine GLEESON

Death Notice

GLEESON,
Josephine Mary (Jo):
Late of Levin (formely of Dannevirke). Passed away peacefully on 14 October 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of Desmond (dec). Loved sister of Pat (dec) and Kathleen. Loved mother of Chris, Kay, and Philip. Loved grandmother of Cushla, Bronwyn, Miles, Louise; and Michael, and great-grandmother of Braydin, Shani, Jaiden. A celebration of Josephine's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Saturday 19 October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019
