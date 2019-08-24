FOUHY,
Josephine Alice Teresa:
Tony, Christopher and Liz, Dominic and Rosa, James and Jazmin, Mary, and families, wish to sincerely thank those who took time to express their love, sympathy and support to us at this time of Jo's passing. We are thankful for the cards, letters, flowers, baking, meals, emails, prayers, Masses said and attendance at the Rosary and Funeral Mass. Grateful thanks to those who visited Jo during her illness, Monsignor Brian Walsh, Father Tom Sherry, the staff of Waireka Pahiatua, and Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North, who have helped our family during this time.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019