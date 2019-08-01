FOUHY,
Josephine Alice Teresa:
Of Pahiatua, on Monday, 29 July 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Liz, Dominic and Rosa, James and Jazmin, and Mary. Treasured Gran of Catherine, Patrick, Francesca, Isabella, Siobhan, Norah, and Grace. Messages to Mr T. Fouhy, PO Box 152, Pahiatua. The Rosary will be recited for Josephine on Friday night,
2 August 2019, at 7.00pm, at St Brigid's Catholic Church, corner Tyndall and Wakeman Streets, Pahiatua, followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, 3 August 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter burial at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2019