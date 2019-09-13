ARBUCKLE,
Josephine Mary
(nee Jameson):
Of Paraparaumu. Died peacefully on her 88th birthday (11 September 2019) at Eldon Lodge, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Nicola, Louise & Andrew, and Joanne & Craig. Unique and loved 'Grandmark' of Sam, Rachel, Matthew, Luke, Heath, Nick, Eleanor, Jack, and Holly. Sincere thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their loving care and compassion. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Josephine's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 16 September 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, Private Bag 99941, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019