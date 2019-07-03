TAPIKI, Joseph:
Formerly of 9b Haylock Grove, Totara Park, Upper Hutt – at Hutt Hospital on 2 July 2019, aged 85 years. Husband of Julie Fay Tapiki; father of Steven, Graeme, Erroll, Jo-Anne, Angeline, Arnie, Russell, Leah and their partners; Gaga to all of his much loved Mokopuna; son of Tukaiuru and Keakea Tapiki. Special thanks to the special nurses of level 5, Hutt Hospital that showed great care and empathy. A service for Joseph will be held at 104 Barton Avenue, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Friday 5 July, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019