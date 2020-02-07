MUTU,
Joseph Mackereth (Joe):
On February 5, 2020 peacefully at home in Masterton. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Erena and John, Mariana and Tim, Manaia and Fiona, Pania and the late Tony. Loved Grandad, Poppa, Koro, and Great-Grandad of Jadeanne, Narisa, Alex, Jordan, Claydan, Devon, Nikau, Marcus, Quintin, Sionagh, Curtis, Amera, and their families. Special Grandad of Natasha and Maurice. Loved brother of the late Theodore and Bunter. Joe will be at Te Ore Ore Marae, Bideford Rd, Masterton, from 4.00pm on Sunday 9th February. His service will be held at the Marae on Monday 10th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 7, 2020