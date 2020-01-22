McDERMOTT Br. Joseph
Alexander FMS. (Br. Owen):
Peacefully, at Elizabeth Knox Hospital, Epsom, Auckland, on Monday 20 January 2020. Aged 85 years. Loved son of May and Jim, and dearest brother of Nancy (Boswell), Becky (Hall), Denis Clark, and Mary (Taylor) (all deceased). Loved uncle and friend to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Dear friend of Wendy, Suzanne, Joanie and Sr Patricia Sarju. Funeral Mass will be at 10.00am on Thursday 23 January at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom Auckland and thereafter to Waikaraka Cemetery. RIP Joe.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020