Br Joseph MCDERMOTT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Br Joseph MCDERMOTT.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Banff Avenue
Epsom
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Banff Avenue
Epsom
View Map
Death Notice

McDERMOTT Br. Joseph
Alexander FMS. (Br. Owen):
Peacefully, at Elizabeth Knox Hospital, Epsom, Auckland, on Monday 20 January 2020. Aged 85 years. Loved son of May and Jim, and dearest brother of Nancy (Boswell), Becky (Hall), Denis Clark, and Mary (Taylor) (all deceased). Loved uncle and friend to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Dear friend of Wendy, Suzanne, Joanie and Sr Patricia Sarju. Funeral Mass will be at 10.00am on Thursday 23 January at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom Auckland and thereafter to Waikaraka Cemetery. RIP Joe.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.