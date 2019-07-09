FLIEGNER, Dr Joseph:
12.8.1944 - 5.7.2019
Beloved husband of Annette, father of Sean, Dominic and Reuben, beloved father-in-law of Colleen, grandfather of Paris, Phoebe and Joseph. Beloved son of Moshe and Lusia, beloved brother of Benjamin, Henry, Bernard and Vivienne. Who defied the holocaust, who built a life of accomplishment and love. Who strived as a doctor to mend broken bodies and heal broken souls. Who devoted his life to his family. Burial Wednesday 10 July at 3pm Melbourne
www.jewishfunerals.org.au
May his memory be a blessing
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2019