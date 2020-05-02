Joseph BROSNAHAN

Regt# 1RNZIR Capt (Retired) veteran of the Malayan Emergency passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry & Shirley-Anne, Maria & Doug Braddock, Damian & Phillippa, and the late Allanah, Keady & Timothy. Much loved grandad of Kimberley & Chris, Kristen & Jeremy, Nicholas & Julia, Nicole & Alan, John & Adrienne, Melissa & Maddy. Proud Great-Grandad of his nine and half great-grandchildren. Messages to the Brosnahan family may be left on Joseph's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private funeral and interment has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


