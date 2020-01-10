ARTHURS, Joseph Dennis:
22 October 1932 -
7 January 2020
Died peacefully in Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and David, Barry and Tracey, Erin and Paul. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Janelle, Phillip, Rachel; Josh and Dallas; Sarah, Madeline, Andrew; George, Luca, Louie, Lucia and Isabel. Loved brother of Kevin (dec), Brian, Patricia, Margaret, Michael and Gerald. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Arthurs family' may be placed in Dennis's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Dennis's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington, on Monday 13th January 2020, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private interment at Makara Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Sunday 12th January at 5.00pm.
'Rest In Peace Dad'
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020