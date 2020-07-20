BEETS, Joop Michael:
On July 18, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Jacqui. Much loved father of Natalia and Sergei. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Anne, and the late Kim. Special thanks to all of the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Joop and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040 or https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/ A private cremation for Joop will be held later this week and will be followed by a memorial service once Covid travel restrictions are lifted. All messages to the "Beets family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020