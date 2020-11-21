Jonothan MANDERSON

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tararua Club
Pahiatua
Death Notice

MANDERSON,
Jonothan Dale:
Died tragically on the 21st September 2020, in his 45th year. Beloved son of Ronald and Margaret Manderson, brother of Caroline, Gayle, Greg and Andrew, loved and adored his 3 children Tiffany (10), Bradley (7) and Bailey (5). Much loved by uncles, aunties, and extended families. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Jonothan at the Tararua Club in Pahiatua, on Saturday, 28th November at 1.00pm. Light refreshments after the service. All welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
