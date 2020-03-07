COTTON,
Jonathon William (Jon):
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 4 March 2020. Loved Dad to Emma, Josh and Olivia. Loved husband and friend of Sarah. Loved son of Stanley (dec) & Sheila (dec) Cotton. Loved brother of Tony (dec) and Tina. Loved son-in-law of Doug (dec) & Peggy McPhail. Thanks to family, friends and colleagues for their loving care of Jon and his family. A service of farewell will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 9 March 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Cotton family, C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Please feel free to bring a flower to place on Jon's Casket.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020