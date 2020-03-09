Johnson SHIRLEY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Dawn & family, our best wishes & so sorry for your..."
    - Peter & Colleen Ayers
  • "Condolences from Uncle Dave and Auntie Barbara Mark and..."
  • "sorry Dawn and family for your lost,Dawn you loved him so..."
  • "Dear Dawn - and family. I was so sorry to hear of John's..."
    - Jocelyn Winwood
  • "Taken too so will be sadly missed by many , Condolence to..."
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
4814
063637918
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Foxton RSA
Easton Street
Foxton
Death Notice

SHIRLEY, Johnson Noel:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 5th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, and loving father to Shane & Francine, Dennis & Sharon, Sonjae & Ian, Cahn & Kelly, and stepdad to Sandra & Pete, Michael & Chrissy & the late Darren. Much loved Poppa John to all of his many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 11.00am at Foxton RSA, Easton Street, Foxton.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2020
