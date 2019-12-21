YAN, John Shew Tsun:
Passed peacefully on the morning of December 16, 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 84. Born Taishan, China. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Elsa; loving father to Jack, and his partner Amanda; loved brother and brother-in-law to the late Woon Chung and the late Kong Mou Ng, the late Shew Yun and the late Yuen Sheung Yan, Rhonda and Tim Chin, Ricky and Ellen Yan, Amy and Ming Chin, uncle to their children, and great-uncle to their grandchildren. Donations in lieu of flowers to Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their exceptional care, and may be placed at the service. Messages and tributes may be placed in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. John's service will be held at the Wellington Chinese Baptist Church, 24 Donald McLean Street, Newtown, on Saturday, December 28, at 11.00am, interment at Makara Cemetery from 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019