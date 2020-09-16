John WILLIAMSON

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Presbyterian Church
88 The Parade
Island Bay
View Map
Death Notice


W Brother John Williamson RH
Aged 97, a member of Lodge Zetland No. 312 for 61 years, VE Companion of Tutanekai-Hinemoa Royal Arch Chapter No. 92 - a member for 49 years, and a member of Rose Croix (A&ARNZ), passed to
the GL above on Friday 11 September 2020.
A Masonic Tribute will be paid at John's service, Thursday,
17 September 2020, 11.00 am, Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay.

Attendance limit of 100 people. Messages via www.tributes.co.nz or Secretaries.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020
