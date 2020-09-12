WILLIAMSON,
John Christopher:
Reg No 456277, Private; Reg No NZ7716, Able, WW2. Passed away peacefully at Vincentian Rest Home on Friday 11 September 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Amy. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert & Anne, Helen & David (deceased) Hindmarsh, David & Lin, Alan & Liz, and Graeme. Cherished granddad to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance may be left online at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Messages to the family may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A funeral service for John will be held at the Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay, on Thursday 17 September at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery. Attendees will be limited to 100 people.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020