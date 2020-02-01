John WHYMAN

Service Information
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Death Notice

WHYMAN, John:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of the UK. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Wednesday 29 January 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicole & Barry, Andrew, and Lloyd & Carol. Special Grandad of Emily. Sincere thanks to the team at Eldon Lodge for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.
wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz).
A service to farewell John will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 10 February 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020
