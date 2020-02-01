WHYMAN, John:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of the UK. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Wednesday 29 January 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicole & Barry, Andrew, and Lloyd & Carol. Special Grandad of Emily. Sincere thanks to the team at Eldon Lodge for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.
wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz).
A service to farewell John will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 10 February 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020