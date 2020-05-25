WHITELEY, John Peter:
29.05.1943 - 23.05.2020
Passed peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Saturday. Loved and missed by Iain, Clare, Laila, Kayd, Flynn, Scarlett, Gary and Jane in NZ, and by Paul, David and their families in the UK.
An adventurous life well lived. Enjoy your final voyage.
Messages to John's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to Arohanui Hospice for their amazing care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations via
www.arohanuihospice.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. A private service will be held for John.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2020