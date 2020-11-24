WELSBY,
John Ronald (Ron):
On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ken & Svetlana, Janet & Paul, and the late Barbara. Awesome Grandad of Jason & Amy, Christine & Marcel, Alex, Susie, Alex, Sotheara. Sadly missed by all his extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. Special thanks to the Te Omanga family for their amazing care. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Welsby family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020