John WELSBY

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to all the family, may the memories of Dad and..."
    - Kath Bengree
  • "Condolences, he leaves a legacy of Love & faithfulness to..."
  • "To Janet, Christine and family, We are very sorry to hear..."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Kingswood
Cnr King & Cairo Street
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

WELSBY,
John Ronald (Ron):
On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ken & Svetlana, Janet & Paul, and the late Barbara. Awesome Grandad of Jason & Amy, Christine & Marcel, Alex, Susie, Alex, Sotheara. Sadly missed by all his extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. Special thanks to the Te Omanga family for their amazing care. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Welsby family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.