WARDELL, John Rex:

Of Te Whiti, Masterton. On January 23, 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 74. Son of the late Jim and Jean Wardell. Much loved husband of Loes. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tanya and Glen Reid, Melissa and Hidde Mebus, Amanda and Brendan Thow, Peter and Lee-Anne Wardell. Loved Opa of Louie, Beau and Tessa Reid; Nienke and Willem Mebus; Harry, Rocco and Ryker Thow; Luka, Avideh and Jude Wardell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Theresa and Hamish Cameron. Loved by all the Stoffels relations in the Netherlands. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton. A Service to celebrate and give thanks for John's life will be held at Te Whiti, 548 Lees Pakaraka Rd, Masterton on Thursday, 30th January at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.





