WARDELL, John Rex:
Of Te Whiti, Masterton. On January 23, 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 74. Son of the late Jim and Jean Wardell. Much loved husband of Loes. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tanya and Glen Reid, Melissa and Hidde Mebus, Amanda and Brendan Thow, Peter and Lee-Anne Wardell. Loved Opa of Louie, Beau and Tessa Reid; Nienke and Willem Mebus; Harry, Rocco and Ryker Thow; Luka, Avideh and Jude Wardell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Theresa and Hamish Cameron. Loved by all the Stoffels relations in the Netherlands. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton. A Service to celebrate and give thanks for John's life will be held at Te Whiti, 548 Lees Pakaraka Rd, Masterton on Thursday, 30th January at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020