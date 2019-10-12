VENNELL,
John Adrian (Adrian):
LCdr RNZN (Rtd) and lawyer. Passed away peacefully on 8 October 2019 at the Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, Dearly loved father of Kate and Arabella, father-in-law of David and Rob, and adored grandfather of Amelia and Stella. A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland, on Monday 14 October at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adrian's name to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019