TITCHENER,
John Mackintosh:
John would like to announce that he has shuffled off this mortal coil on 26 September 2019. Dearly missed by family. A 'dignified knees-up' will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Sunday, 29 September 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Titchener family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019