THORPE, John Allan:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 21 October 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Aroha. Loving father/father-in-law of Tim, Matthew, Rebecca and Rob, grandfather to Harley, Maison-Ella, Olivia, Conor, Jessica and Delilah. Great- grandad of Noah. Special thanks to the friends that allowed John to stay in his own home for so long. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in The Long Room, Basin Reserve, 2 Rugby Street, Wellington, on Friday 25 October at 12.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019