THOMPSON, John Michael:
On February 17, 2020, at Elderslea Rest Home with his family, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sally for 55 years. Loved Dad of Neil, Jane and Stuart. Father-in-law of Rochelle, Mark and Lynette. Special father to Chris. Adored Pop of Jess, Ashleigh, Paige, Tyler, Connor and Big Pop of Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Flight Trust would be appreciated online at www.lifeflight.org.nz/support-us/donate or left at the service. A celebration of John's life will be held in St Hilda's Anglican Church, Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Please wear summer colours. Messages may be sent to "the Thompson family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020