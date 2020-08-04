TAYLOR,

John Martin (Marty):

Peacefully at home on August 2, 2020. Treasured husband and best friend of Mary, dearly loved dad of Daniel (deceased), Emma and Andy Martin. Loved grandad of Sophia, Lucas and Oliver. Loved brother of Paddy, Kathy & Des Kavanagh, and Peter & Joanna. Requiem Mass to celebrate Marty's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau on Thursday, August 6 at 11.00am, followed by burial at CHB Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Wednesday, August 5 at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to CHB Cancer Society would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to: C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ Waipukurau




