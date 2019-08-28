Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John TAYLOR. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Horowhenua Star 4, on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn for 50 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Leslie & Raewyn, Sarah & Andrew. Loved GraGra of Alex. Loved brother, uncle and friend of the Taylor clan. Many thanks to the staff of Palmerston North Hospital CCU and Horowhenua Star 4 for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for JT will be held at The Gospel Chapel, 539 Queen St, Levin, on Friday 30 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.







