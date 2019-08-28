TAYLOR,
John Fletcher (JT):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Horowhenua Star 4, on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn for 50 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Leslie & Raewyn, Sarah & Andrew. Loved GraGra of Alex. Loved brother, uncle and friend of the Taylor clan. Many thanks to the staff of Palmerston North Hospital CCU and Horowhenua Star 4 for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for JT will be held at The Gospel Chapel, 539 Queen St, Levin, on Friday 30 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019