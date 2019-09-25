TAIAROA, John (JT):
Of Hastings. Our dearest brother, the (rock) toka o Te whanau, passed peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, aged 55. Loving Dad, Koro, Uncle, bro-in-law and friend to many, and much loved brother to all his siblings, Geneva and Tom, Mir and Ray (dec), Mavis and Kieran, Ray and Patu, Matt and Jill, Dianne (Curl), Cherie and Carl, Kim and Clarke, Ellen, Emma and John, Michael, Niki, Trish and Carl, Kere and Jazz, Tawai and Steve, Tina and Aaron, Mary (dec). Many thanks to Aaa Colenso Funeral Home, Palmerston North. Laying in state at Houngarea Marae, Pakipaki, Hastings. Service at 11.00am on Friday, September 27.
Published in The Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019