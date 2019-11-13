SWEENEY, John Joseph:
Of Lower Hutt, on 7 November 2019 at Aroha Care Centre, aged 72 years. Cherished partner of Bev, loved father of Matthew, Aaron and Tony, stepdad & friend to Cheryl and Donald. Poppa John to his grand and great-grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law of Sue, Claire and Brian. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice, and Aroha Care Centre. A private farewell for John has been held as per his wishes. Messages may be sent to "the Sweeney family", c/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019