STARKEY, John Harold:

Aged 67 years. Passed away on 19 August 2019, after a long battle. Much loved Dad, father-in-law and Grandpa to Rebecca (James and Benjamin) and Emma (Ihian, Cole and Isla). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Alan and Merlene. Dearly loved best friend to Glenda.

A man who will be

missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Sincere thanks to the team who treated John with dignity, love and respect. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton, on Monday 26 August 2019, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.





