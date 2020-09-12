SPAVIN, John Christie:
Died peacefully on Monday, 31 August 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved husband to Barbara. Loved father to Clare, and Daniel. Loved brother to Kathleen. Loved father-in-law to Michal, and Andrew. A loved grand-dad to Emma, and Tim. A treasured friend to many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Te Omanga Hospice in John's name and may be left at the Church. A funeral service for John will be held at the Church of St Francis Xavier, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, on Wednesday, 16 September, commencing at 1.30pm. For those who cannot make the service, please email [email protected] for the livestream link. Messages for "The Spavin family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020