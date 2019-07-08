SOLOMON, John Te Tarehu:

RNZN – No 17277

10.3.1946 - 5.7.2019

Passed away peacefully at Tauranga. Loved husband of the late Anncy and companion of Janphen. Dearly loved father of Kelly and Hope, Tatiana and Manuel Brown, Linda and Lee Aldworth, Kirikau and Wiremu and Jo. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Kaye and Eddie, Allan and the late Amiria, Trevor and Lyn, Te Paea and Larry.

"Rest easy sailor, your watch

is over, your part of the ship is

squared away and secured.

Calm seas and fair wind as

you cross the bar, stand easy"

John is lying in state at Matau Marae, Clay Road, Levin. A service for John will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Avenue Cemetery, Levin.

Anderson Funeral Services

FDANZ Foxton



