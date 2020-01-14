SINCLAIR, John Donald:
Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on Sunday 22 December 2019. Loved son of John (Jack) and Jessie (both deceased), brother of Gael (deceased), father of Jill and Max, and father-in-law of Lynda. Grandad of Jacob and Callum. All messages to Jill Sinclair, 3 Bill Hercock Street, Pirimai 4112. John will be laid to rest at Sinclair Cemetery, located by Burnside Church, 2256 Lake Ferry Road, Pirinoa 5572, on Saturday 18 January at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 14, 2020