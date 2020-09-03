John SHRAPNELL

Death Notice

SHRAPNELL, John Gordon:
John passed away in his home on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at the age of 85 (although he felt much younger!). Beloved husband of the late Jan, and the late Bronwyn. Adored father of Amanda and Fiona, and their families. John was well known for his time on New Zealand television, his tireless community work, and the many choirs with which he was involved. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Wadestown Presbyterian Church, Cnr Hanover Street and Wadestown Road, on Saturday, 5th September at 10.30am. Zoom option also available via
www.wadestownpresbyterian.org.nz. Messages for the Shrapnell Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington, or via [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020
