John SEYMOUR

  • "Baby brother Johnnie. I have fond memories of our..."
    - Sandra Seymour
  • "Johnie, my lovely young brother, your generosity of spirit,..."
    - Chris James
  • "Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Carole..."
    - Brian and Carole Seymour
  • "We were so sorry to hear of Johnnie's passing. Sending all..."
    - Grant and Vicki Purves
  • "SEYMOUR, John: Much loved son-in-law of Gwen & Gordon,..."
    - John SEYMOUR
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Wellesley College
611 Marine Drive
Days Bay
SEYMOUR,
John Robert (Johnnie):
On 3 March 2020, lost way too early. A true gentleman who was the much loved husband and best friend of Rachel, a fantastic step-father to Matt. Brother of Ian (deceased), Brian, Chris and Sandra. A very dear friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellington Hospital ICU department and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the ICU staff for their wonderful care of Johnnie. A service to remember this special man will be held at Wellesley College, 611 Marine Drive, Days Bay, on Monday 9 March, at 4.00pm, followed by private cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium.

Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
