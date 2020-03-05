SEYMOUR,
John Robert (Johnnie):
On 3 March 2020, lost way too early. A true gentleman who was the much loved husband and best friend of Rachel, a fantastic step-father to Matt. Brother of Ian (deceased), Brian, Chris and Sandra. A very dear friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellington Hospital ICU department and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the ICU staff for their wonderful care of Johnnie. A service to remember this special man will be held at Wellesley College, 611 Marine Drive, Days Bay, on Monday 9 March, at 4.00pm, followed by private cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020